CCOO denuncia que el Gobierno de Ayuso suprime más de 14.100 plazas en la educación pública el próximo curso

madrid
CCOO denuncia que la Comunidad de Madrid, presidida por Isabel Díaz Ayuso, suprime 14.121 plazas en la oferta de educación pública para el próximo curso 2020-2021. El sindicato destaca que "desaparecen en total 466 grupos" en al menos 270 centros de la región.
El estudio ha sido realizado con los datos de plazas que se ofertan en la plataforma de la Consejería de Educación de la Comunidad para que las familias presenten las solicitudes, y cuyo plazo termina el 5 de junio.
"En plena pandemia aprovechan para reducir la oferta pública y hacer recortes", resalta la secretaria de Enseñanza de CCOO, Isabel Galvín. Esta eliminación de plazas se hará en clases de Infantil, Primaria, ESO y Bachillerato.
Galvín destaca en una rueda de prensa telemática que, debido a la emergencia sanitaria por el coronavirus, se debería "garantizar la distancia entre alumnos y los aforos".
Ayuso insiste en solicitar al Gobierno central que los alumnos de Segundo de Bachillerato puedan acudir a clase en las próximas semanas para preparar las pruebas de Acceso a la Universidad (EBAU).
