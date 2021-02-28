MELILLA
La Guardia Civil ha abierto una investigación por el incendio que han sufrido en la noche de este sábado dos de las casetas de madera del camping de Rostrogordo, reconvertidas en un centro de acogida de menores desde el pasado mes de abril, en el que se han utilizado líquidos inflamables.
La rápida intervención de los Bomberos, que han acudido a la zona con varias dotaciones, ha impedido que las llamas se extendieran por los pinos que hay en la zona, a pesar de que en los vídeos que se han viralizado en las redes sociales puede verse la considerable altura que han alcanzado algunas de ellas.
Según ha informado en un mensaje grabado el consejero de Distritos, Mohamed Ahmed, los Bomberos han podido controlar el incendio "sin ningún problema, con la suerte de que no prendió ningún árbol de los que hay alrededor de las cabañas".
El consejero, que se ha desplazado a la zona tras ser alertado de lo que había sucedido, ha explicado que el suceso no ha provocado daños personales, ya que, en el momento en que empezaron a arder las cabañas, no había ningún menor en su interior.
Aunque las casetas están fabricadas de una madera tratada para evitar que puedan sufrir incendios, han prendido "de manera repentina y rápida al haber usado líquidos inflamables", tal y como ha apuntado el consejero.
La investigación de la Guardia Civil podría tardar "dos o tres días". Mientras tanto, la zona permanece acordonada.
