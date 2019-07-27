El Centro de Internamiento de Extranjeros de Murcia cierra temporalmente por la rotura del aire acondicionado

El Ministerio del Interior ha cerrado provisionalmente el Centro de Internamiento de Extranjeros de Sangonera la Verde (Murcia) por la rotura del aire acondicionado, según la Delegación del Gobierno en Murcia y la oenegé Convivir sin Racismo.
Los 67 internos han sido trasladados a otros centros y los técnicos del ministerio estudian la mejor solución para reparar la avería.
Convivir Sin Racismo dice venir trasladando tanto al juzgado de control como a la dirección del centro, anexo a la prisión Murcia 1, los problemas que ocasionaba el anómalo funcionamiento del sistema de refrigeración, que a su juicio no mantiene la temperatura adecuada, situación agravada por la época de altas temperaturas y en los casos de elevada ocupación.
El pasado miércoles, la asociación se dirigió de nuevo al juzgado de instrucción número 9 de Murcia para trasladarle las "duras condiciones que tuvieron que aguantar" la noche anterior en el centro, puesto que además de no funcionar la refrigeración, las ventanas de las habitaciones estaban "selladas con soldadura, lo que imposibilitaba su apertura parcial y la ventilación natural".
Las elevadas temperaturas "impidieron el descanso y provocaron molestias, incomodidad y un gran estrés, especialmente perjudicial para grupos vulnerables como personas con enfermedades cardiovasculares y respiratorias crónicas u otros", por lo que Convivir sin Racismo pidió el cierre urgente y cautelar del centro, aunque desde su nacimiento pide la clausura de todos porque "matan".
