Cerca de 2.000 personas protestan en Barcelona por la subida del precio de la luz

Los convocantes acusan a los gobiernos central y catalán "de ceder ante el oligopolio" eléctrico y consideran que "las medidas propuestas para paliar la situación, como los bonos prometidos por el gobierno español, son insuficientes".

Un centenar de asociaciones, sindicatos y entidades participan este sábado en Barcelona en la primera gran manifestación de protesta contra el aumento del precio de la energía eléctrica.
Un centenar de asociaciones, sindicatos y entidades participan este sábado en Barcelona en la primera gran manifestación de protesta contra el aumento del precio de la energía eléctrica. Enric Fontcuberta / EFE

Unas 1.800 personas, según la Guardia Urbana, se han manifestado esta tarde en Barcelona convocadas por un centenar de asociaciones, sindicatos y entidades en protesta contra el constante aumento del precio de la energía eléctrica, un problema que, han denunciado, se agudizará este invierno.

Con el lema "paremos la estafa de la luz", los manifestantes se han concentrado en la plaza Universitat de Barcelona para denunciar que la subida del precio se enmarca, además, "en un contexto de crisis y de deterioro de las condiciones de vida que mucha gente está sufriendo".

"En el invierno -señala el manifiesto emitido por los convocantes- se agudizará la situación en que se encuentran miles de familias, ya que en los meses más fríos el consumo se incrementa hasta un 20%".

A juicio de los convocantes, "los responsables directos" de esa situación "son las multinacionales eléctricas", que, entienden, "no pueden seguir haciendo negocio con necesidades básicas para vivir".

Los convocantes acusan también a los gobiernos central y catalán "de ceder ante el oligopolio" eléctrico y consideran que "las medidas propuestas para paliar la situación, como los bonos prometidos por el gobierno español, son insuficientes".

Consideran que es necesario proceder a la "expropiación de las eléctricas como medida más eficaz para poner fin a la situación", que a su entender constituye una auténtica "estafa".

