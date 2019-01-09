Ahora Madrid y la Fundación Rosa Luxemburgo organizan un debate sobre el papel de las ciudades ante el auge de la extrema derecha en todo el mundo. Será el lunes 14 de enero a las 19 horas en Casa de Vacas, en el parque del Retiro.
En la charla participarán el tercer teniente de alcalde y responsable municipal de Derechos Humanos, Mauricio Valiente, y la coordinadora de Die Linke en Berlín, Katina Schubert. La moderadora será la directora de Público, Ana Pardo de Vera.
"Las políticas discriminatorias de Erdogan, Salvini, Le Pen, que fomentan la xenofobia y el miedo al otro, la homofobia beligerante en países como Polonia o Ucrania, o Bolsonaro y Trump tomando iniciativas que hace unos años nos hubieran parecido impensables y, sin duda, el auge de VOX en España muestran un cambio político preocupante hacia la intolerancia y el recorte en derechos humanos", exponen desde Ahora Madrid.
Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
