La Comunitat Valenciana prorroga el cierre perimetral una semana más

valència
La Generalitat ha prorrogado durante una semana más el cierre perimetral de la Comunitat Valenciana, desde este viernes hasta el próximo 20 de noviembre, según publica el Diari Oficial (DOGV).
Se mantiene así la restricción de entrada y salida de personas del territorio de la Comunitat, adoptada el pasado 30 de octubre por decreto de medidas temporales y excepcionales como consecuencia de la crisis sanitaria y el estado de alarma en España.
Esta es la segunda prórroga desde la de la semana pasada, ya que el Consell cree que la situación epidemiológica aconseja ampliar la perimetración para "continuar frenando los contagios", en base a los informes de la Conselleria de Sanidad Universal.
La moratoria entra en vigor a mediodía hasta el próximo viernes, según la resolución firmada por el 'president' de la Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig.
