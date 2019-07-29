El pasado 13 de julio, Urgencias 112 recibió una llamada alertando de una agresión machista de un hombre a su mujer y su hija de 14 años de edad en el madrileño centro comercial de Xanadú. Sin embargo, según informa eldiario.es, cuando los agentes de la Guardia Civil se desplazaron al lugar de los hechos, tuvieron que dejar marchar al agresor.
El hombre, Tarek A., era el número dos de la Embajada de Egipto en España y su condición diplomática le protegía. Lo único que pudieron hacer los agentes, según adelanta el citado medio, fue trasladarles a dependencias policiales para comprobar su identidad.
Personal de la embajada acudió al cuartel para hablar con el diplomático y convencer a la víctima para que no tomará acciones
La víctima, una vez en el cuartel, comunicó a los agentes su intención de presentar una denuncia. Fue entonces cuando comprobaron que el diplomático tenía antecedentes por un episodio similar. La Policía informó a la mujer de su derecho a solicitar protección, sin embargo, personal de la embajada acudió al cuartel para hablar con el diplomático y convencer a la víctima para que no tomará acciones legales en su contra,
Una acción que tampoco hubiera tenido consecuencias para el embajador en base a lo dispuesto en el artículo 31 de Convención de Viena sobre Relaciones Diplomáticas, que recoge que "el agente diplomático gozará de inmunidad de la jurisdicción penal del Estado receptor" sin excepciones. De hecho, tampoco pueden ser interrogados ni prestarse en calidad de testigos.
