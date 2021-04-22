madridActualizado:
Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este jueves al Ministerio de Sanidad 10.814 nuevos casos de covid-19, 5.461 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Estas cifras son inferiores a las del mismo día de la semana pasada, cuando se notificaron 9.663 positivos.
La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 3.456.886 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 232,55, frente a 229,65 este miércoles. En las pasadas dos semanas se ha registrado un total de 110.347 positivos.
Euskadi es ya la comunidad con la incidencia más elevada de España con 514 y se sitúa en riesgo extremo – por encima de los 250 casos– seguida de Melilla (451), Ceuta (363), Navarra (416), Madrid (398), Aragón (268), Catalunya (256) y Andalucía (251).
En el informe de este jueves se han añadido 132 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 126 el jueves pasado. Hasta 77.496 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio.
Euskadi se ubica como la región con peor tasa de incidencia
En la última semana han fallecido 330 personas con diagnóstico de covid-19 positivo confirmado en España: 63 en Andalucía, 18 en Aragón, 10 en Asturias, uno en Balears, 10 en Canarias, cuatro en Cantabria, 21 en Castilla-La Mancha, 26 en Castilla y León, 23 en Catalunya, tres en Ceuta, seis en el País Valencià ocho en Extremadura, siete en Galicia, 86 en Madrid, uno en Melilla, cuatro en Murcia, nueve en Navarra, 27 en Euskadi y tres en La Rioja.
La ocupación de las UCI se mantiene estable
La ocupación de UCI a nivel nacional se mantiene estable e incluso baja ligeramente este jueves. Actualmente, hay 10.049 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 2.283 en UCI.
Así, la tasa de ocupación de camas hospitalarias por coronavirus se sitúa en el 7,99% frente al 8,03% de este miércoles y en las UCI en el 22,62%, respecto al 22,68% el día anterior.
Las unidades de cuidados intensivos de siete comunidades siguen bajo presión extrema (por encima del 25%), encabezadas por Madrid (44,8%) y La Rioja (39,6%).
