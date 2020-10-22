barcelona
El Govern ha declarado un episodio por alta contaminación por partículas PM10 en toda Catalunya debido a la intrusión de polvo de origen sahariano, por lo que ha pedido a la ciudadanía que modere la actividad física al aire libre, sobre todo a las personas con enfermedades respiratorias y cardiovasculares.
La declaración de este episodio de contaminación, que no restringe la circulación de vehículos, incluye la recomendación de desplazarse a pie o en bicicleta y utilizar el transporte público, y así reducir los desplazamientos en vehículos privados y hacer en todo caso una conducción eficiente.
El Departamento de Territorio y Sostenibilidad ha declarado este episodio de alta contaminación por partículas en toda Catalunya tras medir niveles altos de partículas PM10 en diferentes estaciones de la Red de Vigilancia y Previsión de la Contaminación Atmosférica y de la previsión de que la intrusión de polvo sahariano que les está provocando persista durante el día de hoy.
