Estás leyendo: Declaran un episodio de alta contaminación por partículas en toda Catalunya

Público
Público

Contaminación Declaran un episodio de alta contaminación por partículas en toda Catalunya

El Govern ha declarado un episodio por alta contaminación por partículas PM10 en toda Catalunya debido a la intrusión de polvo de origen sahariano.

Vista de la ciudad de Barcelona durante un episodio de alta contaminación por partículas. EFE/ Quique García/Archivo
Vista de la ciudad de Barcelona durante un episodio de alta contaminación por partículas. EFE/ Quique García/Archivo

barcelona

efe

El Govern ha declarado un episodio por alta contaminación por partículas PM10 en toda Catalunya debido a la intrusión de polvo de origen sahariano, por lo que ha pedido a la ciudadanía que modere la actividad física al aire libre, sobre todo a las personas con enfermedades respiratorias y cardiovasculares.

La declaración de este episodio de contaminación, que no restringe la circulación de vehículos, incluye la recomendación de desplazarse a pie o en bicicleta y utilizar el transporte público, y así reducir los desplazamientos en vehículos privados y hacer en todo caso una conducción eficiente.

El Departamento de Territorio y Sostenibilidad ha declarado este episodio de alta contaminación por partículas en toda Catalunya tras medir niveles altos de partículas PM10 en diferentes estaciones de la Red de Vigilancia y Previsión de la Contaminación Atmosférica y de la previsión de que la intrusión de polvo sahariano que les está provocando persista durante el día de hoy.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público