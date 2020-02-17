Estás leyendo: El número de horas extra no remuneradas cae un 13,3% por el registro horario de la jornada laboral

Control horario El número de horas extra no remuneradas cae un 13,3% por el registro horario de la jornada laboral

Desde la entrada en vigor de esta medida laboral del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez, en mayo del año pasado, en la segunda mitad de 2019 los asalariados hicieron 4,75 millones de horas extra sin cobrar.

Un camarero en la terraza de un bar en el centro de Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera
El número de horas extra no remuneradas ha caído un 13,3% de julio a diciembre de 2019, respecto al semestre del año anterior, según ha informado El País con los datos ofrecidos por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

Este bajón coincide con la entrada en vigor del registro obligatorio de la jornada en las empresas para que inspección pueda comprobarlo. Entre la segunda parte del año y la primera, estas horas extra descendieron un 9,3% y 11,6% respectivamente, tal y como señala el mismo medio. 

Desde que comenzara a aplicarse esta medida laboral del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez –aprobada en mayo del año anterior–, en la segunda mitad de 2019 los asalariados hicieron 4,75 millones de horas extra sin cobrar, unas 725.000 menos que en el mismo periodo de 2018, según una encuesta de población activa. 

A pesar de que en los últimos tres meses del año subieron las horas extra retribuidas, las horas sin cobrar suponen todavía algo más del 40% de todo el tiempo de trabajo extra.

En 2018, sin embargo, los trabajadores españoles realizaron más de 166 millones de horas extra remuneradas, la segunda cifra más elevada de los últimos diez años según el análisis realizado por Randstad de la Encuesta de Costes Laborales, realizado por INE desde 2008.

