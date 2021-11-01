Estás leyendo: Sánchez promete destinar 1.350 millones de euros anuales al Fondo del Clima a partir de 2025

Público
Público

COP26 Sánchez promete destinar 1.350 millones de euros anuales al Fondo del Clima a partir de 2025

Este dinero se destina a países en desarrollo con el objetivo de ayudarles a llevar a cabo medidas por la crisis climática.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante su rueda de prensa tras la Cumbre del G20, el 30 de octubre de 2021 en Roma.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante su rueda de prensa tras la Cumbre del G20, el 30 de octubre de 2021 en Roma. EFE/ Pool Moncloa/Borja Puig De La Bellacasa

madrid

Actualizado:

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha prometido destinar 1.350 millones de euros anuales a partir de 2025 al Fondo Verde del Clima. El anuncio lo hizo desde la cumbre de líderes de la COP26 en Glasgow y supone un aumento hasta del 50% respecto del compromiso actual de España.

El Fondo Verde del Clima funciona gracias a las donaciones de los países con mayores rentas. Estas aportaciones se destinan a otros lugares en desarrollo para que los países puedan hacer uso de los fondos e impulsar medidas que favorezcan la lucha contra la crisis climática. El compromiso de la comunidad internacional es destinar anualmente 86.000 millones de euros.

Sánchez también ha prometido destinar el 20% de los derechos especiales de giro a países vulnerables

Este anuncio se suma a la promesa del presidente de destinar el 20% de sus derechos especiales de giro —los activos de reserva internacional creados por el Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI) en 1969 para proveer de liquidez a las economías del mundo— a países vulnerables, según explicó en la cumbre del G20 celebrada en Roma el pasado fin de semana. 

Sánchez fue el primer líder de la cumbre que intervino en el plenario tras la sesión inaugural. Lanzó un mensaje a la comunidad internacional para pedir más compromiso y lograr las metas acordadas frente a la emergencia climática. Las grandes potencias llegaron a esta cumbre sin cumplir con sus promesas y aumentando las emisiones de CO2.

Esto conllevó también que el secretario general de la ONU, António Guterres, hiciera un llamamiento para que se reduzcan las emisiones de CO2 en al menos un 45% para 2030.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público