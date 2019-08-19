Los agricultores de naranja de la región de la Ribera, en la Comunitad Valenciana, se enfrentan a una de las peores devaluaciones del precio de la fruta en muchos años. Un agricultor del municipio Algemesí, Enrique Llopis, llegó a cobrar 118,41 euros por 7.872,5 kilogramos de naranjas de la variedad Valencia Late en la campaña de esta temporada con la cooperativa de productos cítricos Copal.

"Nunca, ni en las peores campañas" Llopis había visto precios como los de este año, comentó en el diario Levante. Los costes de producción de un fruto como la variedad Valencia Late rondan los 350 o 400 euros por hanegada (831 metros cuadrados) y tras realizar una inversión de casi 2000 euros, el agricultor ha recuperado tan solo 118,41.

Los resultados de esta campaña muestran la tendencia de un sector muy envejecido. En el caso de Llopis, hay un factor hereditario que está en riesgo "mis hijos ya me han dicho que cuando me retire venda los campos. No quieren cargar con el muerto", explicó.

Este mes se encuentra entre el final de una campaña y el principio de la siguiente, y entre socios de Copal, las pérdidas de una ya se notan ne el trabajo de la siguiente.