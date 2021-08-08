ginebra
Los casos globales de COVID-19 registrados desde el inicio de la pandemia superaron este fin de semana la barrera de los 200 millones de contagios, aunque la curva de nuevas infecciones muestra indicios de estabilización sin haber alcanzado los records de la anterior oleada, el pasado mes de abril.
Según las estadísticas de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), los muertos en la pandemia ascienden a 4,2 millones, 45.000 de ellos en lo que va de semana, y se espera que finalmente haya un descenso respecto a los 64.500 de la semana anterior. Los nuevos casos semanales han ido en aumento desde mediados de junio, mientras que los fallecimientos bajaron en la pasada semana (del 26 de julio al 1 de agosto), después de tres aumentos semanales consecutivos.
Casi un 30 % de la población mundial ha recibido ya al menos una dosis
Aunque las cifras son altas, mueve al optimismo el ligero descenso de casos semanales registrado desde finales de julio en Europa y América, las dos regiones más golpeadas por la pandemia, aunque éstos siguen en aumento en Asia. La curva baja desde hace días o incluso semanas en algunos de los países con más casos absolutos, como Brasil, Argentina, Colombia o España, pero se mantiene estable o en ligera alza en otros como EEUU, India, Rusia, Francia, Italia o Irán.
También invita a la esperanza el ritmo de vacunación en muchos países: casi un 30% de la población mundial ha recibido ya al menos una dosis (aunque en los países de bajos ingresos el porcentaje apenas supera el 1%), y más de un 15% está completamente vacunado. En total, se han administrado más de 4.400 millones de dosis, cerca ya de la mitad de los 10.000 millones que se estima son necesarios para poder vacunar al 70 % de la población mundial y acercarse con ello a la inmunidad de grupo.
