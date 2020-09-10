Estás leyendo: Aragón confina el municipio de Andorra por un brote de coronavirus

La localidad ha estado durante varios días superando los diez casos diarios y cuenta con unos 7.600 habitantes.

El presidente del gobierno de Aragón, Javier Lambán | EFE
El Departamento de Sanidad del Gobierno de Aragón ha anunciado el confinamiento perimetral de la localidad turolense de Andorra, y su retroceso a la fase dos, por un brote de la covid-19.

Andorra se suma a Ejea de los Caballeros, que ha sido el primer municipio confinado en Aragón tras la nueva normalidad. Previsiblemente, la orden del confinamiento perimetral de la localidad turolense se publicará este jueves y entrará en vigor a las 00.00 horas.

Andorra ha estado durante varios días superando los diez casos diarios, la localidad cuenta con unos 7.600 habitantes, han informado fuentes del Gobierno de Aragón.

