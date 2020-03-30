En cuestión de dos semanas miles de voluntarios llamados Coronavirus Makers se han movilizado para fabricar material de protección con impresoras 3D. El martes la Comunidad de Madrid aprobó uno de sus modelos de máscaras de plástico para sanitarios que tratan con enfermos de coronavirus.
Sin embargo, según informa el diario El País, la Comunidad ha dado un paso hacia atrás y ha dicho "no" a los a estos paquetes solidarios de protección que tanto necesitan los profesionales de la salud.
Un mazazo sin explicaciones que ha apagado la luz verde de esta red colaborativa, que lleva en marcha desde que se declarase el estado de alarma el pasado 13 de marzo. Esta cadena, organizada a través de la red social de Telegram, ha creado 50 proyectos para crear material y aportar una solución a las numerosas necesidades que está padeciendo el sistema sanitario: filtros, máscaras, mascarillas, ventiladores, respiradores automáticos…
En total, han llegado a entregar más de 350.000 viseras usando más de nueve toneladas de material, incluso antes de que la Comunidad las validara este martes. Una acción que cuenta con 16.000 voluntarios y a la que responden con palabras de agradecimiento desde los hospitales.
Los voluntarios no aceptan la derrota. A pesar de la negativa de la Comunidad, la iniciativa sigue prestando ayuda a aquellos que no la rechacen y abre la puerta a las residencias de ancianos.
