El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado el establecimiento de un tipo cero de IVA para las pruebas de diagnóstico "in vitro" como las PCR y las entregas de vacunas contra la covid-19, ha informado el Ministerio de Hacienda en un comunicado.
Esta medida, incluida dentro del decreto-ley de apoyo al sector turístico, la hostelería y el comercio y que estará vigente hasta el 31 de diciembre de 2022, pretende favorecer el diagnóstico y la vacunación. Hacienda añade que esta rebaja de IVA se suma a las vigentes para la importación y adquisición de material para luchar contra la pandemia en centros sanitarios y a la de las mascarillas quirúrgicas desechables, que actualmente tributan al tipo superreducido del 4 %.
