Coronavirus El Gobierno aprueba un tipo cero de IVA para pruebas PCR y las vacunas contra la covid-19

Esta medida esta incluida dentro del decreto-ley de apoyo al sector turístico, la hostelería y el comercio y estará vigente  hasta el 31 de diciembre de 2022.

Una enfermera prepara una vacuna en un centro de salud del madrileño Barrio del Pilar.
Una enfermera prepara una vacuna en un centro de salud del madrileño Barrio del Pilar. EFE

El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado el establecimiento de un tipo cero de IVA para las pruebas de diagnóstico "in vitro" como las PCR y las entregas de vacunas contra la covid-19, ha informado el Ministerio de Hacienda en un comunicado.

Esta medida, incluida dentro del decreto-ley de apoyo al sector turístico, la hostelería y el comercio y que estará vigente hasta el 31 de diciembre de 2022, pretende favorecer el diagnóstico y la vacunación. Hacienda añade que esta rebaja de IVA se suma a las vigentes para la importación y adquisición de material para luchar contra la pandemia en centros sanitarios y a la de las mascarillas quirúrgicas desechables, que actualmente tributan al tipo superreducido del 4 %.

