madrid
El Servicio de Salud Laboral del Hospital Gregorio Marañón está llevando a cabo una "investigación epidemiológica" sobre un "posible contagio" por coronavirus entre profesionales durante un encuentro, en el que hubo un picoteo, para despedir a un residente del Servicio de Neumología.
Cinco médicos han dado positivo en coronavirus y 16 profesionales se encuentran en aislamiento, según han confirmado a Europa Press desde el hospital, tal y como ha adelantado El País, que ha detallado que el pasado 27 de mayo tuvo lugar una comida encargada a una empresa de catering en una habitación "no muy grande en la que llegaron a concentrarse más de 25 personas".
A los cinco médicos, tres neumólogos y dos residentes, tras presentar síntomas compatibles con la covid-19 se les realizó prueba PCR para la detección del SARS-CoV-2 y ha sido positiva.
"El Hospital Gregorio Marañón continuará un estrecho seguimiento de estos profesionales y culminará la investigación epidemiológica para analizar las posibles responsabilidades derivadas de actos no autorizados en el centro", ha indicado un portavoz del Hospital.
Tras el rastreo de los posibles contactos, el centro mantiene en aislamiento a 16 profesionales: ocho enfermeras, dos TCAE, dos administrativos y cuatro médicos, que se encuentran en cuarentena y vigilancia activa por parte del Servicio de Salud Laboral en cumplimiento de los protocoles del Ministerio de Sanidad establecido para estos casos.
