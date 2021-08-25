madrid
La incidencia acumulada a 14 días en España vuelve a bajar del umbral de los 300 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes y se sitúa en los 291,2 al descender catorce puntos en 24 horas, un periodo en el que se han comunicado 10.781 nuevos contagios de coronavirus y 163 fallecidos. Esta cifra de fallecidos es sensiblemente menor a los 190 que se registraron en un solo día esta pasado martes y que fue la cifra más alta de fallecimientos en 24 horas desde principios de mayo.
Según el último informe del Ministerio de Sanidad, la presión hospitalaria también se reduce con 302 pacientes menos ingresados en los hospitales españoles -un total de 7.657-, lo que supone un 6,5 por ciento de ocupación de camas covid en planta.
Además, también desciende -aunque levemente- la presión en las ucis, con 9 pacientes menos que ayer en cuidados intensivos, lo que hace descender la cifra total hasta las 1.760 personas (19,2 por ciento de ocupación).
En total, desde el inicio de la pandemia, en España se han infectado por coronavirus 4.815.205 y han fallecido 83.690 personas.
