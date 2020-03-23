Estás leyendo: La Policía alerta de un virus informático que ataca el sistema de los hospitales

Público
Público

Coronavirus La Policía alerta de un virus informático que ataca el sistema de los hospitales

El DAO de la Policía Nacional ha declarado que los sanitarios no son los únicos afectados y ha pedido a la población que tenga cuidado con los "más de 200 bulos y noticias falsas detectados con la única intención de provocar miedo".

José Ángel González, DAO de la Policía Nacional. | EFE
José Ángel González, DAO de la Policía Nacional. | EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

efe

La Policía Nacional ha alertado del "envío masivo de correos electrónicos a personal sanitario" que contiene "un virus muy peligroso y malicioso" que pretende "romper todo el sistema informático de los hospitales".

Pero los sanitarios no son los únicos afectados porque en la rueda de prensa diaria del Comité Técnico de Gestión del Coronavirus, el DAO de la Policía Nacional, Jose Ángel González, ha advertido también de otros correos enviados que tienen como finalidad "acceder a nuestro sistema, infectar nuestro ordenador y tener acceso a todas nuestras claves e información personal".

Es por ello, que el mando ha pedido a la población que tenga cuidado con los "más de 200 bulos y falsas noticias detectados con la única intención de provocar miedo y pánico en la población".

De ellos ha destacado dos: uno que alertaba de una inminente declaración del estado de sitio y llamaba a hacer acopio en supermercados; y otro de un motín en un cárcel española con un vídeo de una prisión italiana de la pasada semana.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú