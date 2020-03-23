madridActualizado:
La Policía Nacional ha alertado del "envío masivo de correos electrónicos a personal sanitario" que contiene "un virus muy peligroso y malicioso" que pretende "romper todo el sistema informático de los hospitales".
Pero los sanitarios no son los únicos afectados porque en la rueda de prensa diaria del Comité Técnico de Gestión del Coronavirus, el DAO de la Policía Nacional, Jose Ángel González, ha advertido también de otros correos enviados que tienen como finalidad "acceder a nuestro sistema, infectar nuestro ordenador y tener acceso a todas nuestras claves e información personal".
Es por ello, que el mando ha pedido a la población que tenga cuidado con los "más de 200 bulos y falsas noticias detectados con la única intención de provocar miedo y pánico en la población".
De ellos ha destacado dos: uno que alertaba de una inminente declaración del estado de sitio y llamaba a hacer acopio en supermercados; y otro de un motín en un cárcel española con un vídeo de una prisión italiana de la pasada semana.
