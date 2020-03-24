Estás leyendo: Los taxistas de Madrid rechazan 132.000 euros en ayudas para que se destinen a la Sanidad

Coronavirus Los taxistas de Madrid rechazan 132.000 euros en ayudas para que se destinen a la Sanidad

Quieren que el dinero se sirva para  la "compra de respiradores, mascarillas o EPIs". La Federación Profesional del Taxi de Madrid también ha anunciado que pondrán más de 500 coches a disposición de "quienes más lo necesitan en este momento", los sanitarios.

Un taxi en el centro de Madrid.-EFE
La Federación Profesional del Taxi de Madrid (FPTM) ha rechazado este lunes la ayuda de 132.000 euros para contribuir al combustible y limpieza de los coches que transportan sanitarios a visitas domésticas, un dinero que quieren que se destine a "compra de respiradores, mascarillas o EPIs".

Así lo ha explicado la FPTM en un comunicado, en el que han señalado que recibieron esta mañana el convenio con la Dirección General de Transporte en el que figura este pago.

"Si hay algo que nos está acercando estos días, aún en la distancia, es precisamente este sentimiento de que solo juntos y ayudándonos podremos salir de esta", ha apuntado la Federación, que ha confirmado que, aunque viene "semanas más duras", ponen de nuevo más de 500 vehículos a "quienes más lo necesitan en este momento", los sanitarios. De hecho, han señalado que su intención es que este servicio "llegue incluso a poblaciones rurales".

Por otro lado, han agradecido a Midas y Airlife la cesión de una máquina limpiadora de vehículos a diario para la sede de la Federación. Por último ha lanzado un "mensaje de ánimo" a la ciudadanía, personal sanitario y a "todos los profesionales que continúan realizando su trabajo en estos momentos".

