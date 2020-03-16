madrid
Más allá de papel de baño y productos de limpieza, las compras impulsadas por el miedo a los posibles efectos del coronavirus también han llevado a un incremento en la ventas de armas en Estados Unidos, agolpando a decenas de compradores en las armerías de varias ciudades del país.
La Asociación Nacional del Rifle (NRA) ha cancelado su convención por posible aumento de contagio del Covid-19
Largas filas se vieron este fin de semana frente a la tienda de armas Martin B. Retting en Culver City, en el condado de Los Ángeles, haciendo que la tienda colocara un mensaje en su cuenta de Facebook disculpándose con los clientes por no permitir pruebas en algunas de las armas, y no poder atender a todos sus clientes.
Al igual que los alimentos y los artículos de higiene, los compradores de armas han comentado a los medios locales que su afán de adquirirlas se debe al posible desabastecimiento del material.
La Asociación Nacional del Rifle (NRA) ha cancelado su convención del 16 al 19 de abril en Nashville, Tennessee, por un posible aumento de contagio del coronavirus y después que se declaró una emergencia en ese estado.
"Lamentamos sinceramente la necesidad de esta acción, sobre todo para nuestros muchos que se unen a nosotros para esta celebración anual de la NRA y nuestras libertades constitucionales”han comentado desde la asociación.
El presidente Donald Trump, un gran defensor de la NRA, ha enviado este sábado un mensaje en Twitter diciendo que "no lo necesitas hasta que lo necesites", en referencia al uso de armas. Un país que representa el 4,4% de la población global y que posee el 42% del armamento en todo el mundo. Un número que per cápita, supera a otros países como Yemen en la misma cuestión.
