San Sebastián
El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, asegura que "la vacuna dará la estocada de muerte al virus, pero todo no acabará en 2021". Illa hace estas declaraciones en una entrevista publicada este domingo en El Diario Vasco, en la que considera que "empezamos a ver la luz al final del túnel, pero aún quedan meses muy duros" ya que "el camino es muy inestable".
"Calculamos que vamos a necesitar un período de seis o siete meses para vacunar a toda la población de España", señala el ministro, quien ve decisiva la vacuna, cuya administración en España comenzará a principios de año, pero sin descartar que haya que mantener la prevención en 2021.
En cuanto a las Navidades, Illa cree que la ciudadanía "volverá a batir el récord de la responsabilidad" y advierte de que "si no lo hacemos, pagaremos las consecuencias". "Si nos descuidamos, iremos a situaciones que exigirán otra vez medidas drásticas", reconoce el ministro, quien insiste en que este mes de diciembre "no es para irse de vacaciones ni para moverse de casa" y responde que él cenará estas Navidades con su "unidad familiar".
