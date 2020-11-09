Estás leyendo: España registra un nuevo récord de muertes en un fin de semana con 512 fallecidos y 52.386 positivos

Público
Público

covid contagios España registra un nuevo récord de muertes en un fin de semana con 512 fallecidos y 52.386 positivos

Con estos nuevos fallecidos, el país alcanza ya los 39.345 muertos y más de 1,3 millones de contagiados por covid desde el inicio de la pandemia, según los datos de Sanidad.

Vista este lunes de la zona de Urgencias del Hospital Universitario Central de Asturias (HUCA).
Vista este lunes de la zona de Urgencias del Hospital Universitario Central de Asturias (HUCA). J.L.Cereijido / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

público | AGENCIAS

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha sumado 52.386 casos, de las cuales 4.441 corresponden a las registradas en las últimas 24 horas. El total de personas contagiadas en España por coronavirus desde el comienzo de la pandemia en España asciende a 1.381.218.

Con estos nuevos fallecidos, el país alcanza ya los 39.345 muertos y más de 1,3 millones de contagiados por covid desde el inicio de la pandemia, según los datos de Sanidad. Mientras, Madrid sigue estando a la cabeza en número de fallecidos y contagiados por coronavirus.

La incidencia acumulada en los últimos catorce días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 529, frente a 525 del pasado viernes, y Sanidad ha notificado 248.972 casos en los últimos catorce días.

Hasta el momento, un total de 169.621 personas han precisado hospitalización por la covid-19, de las cuales 14.235 han ingresado en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI).

Actualmente, hay en España 21.029 pacientes hospitalizados por coronavirus, que ocupan el 17,28% de las camas; y 3.007 personas ingresadas en UCI, ocupando el 31,76% de las camas.

Fallecidos y positivos registrados por comunidades

De los 39.345 muertos por coronavirus, en Andalucía han fallecido 2.885; en Aragón, 1860; en Asturias, 582; en Baleares, 378; en Canarias, 301; en Cantabria, 264; en Castilla La Mancha, 3.475; en Castilla y León, 3.911; en Catalunya, 7.272; en Ceuta, 33; en la Generalitat Valenciana, 1.907; en Extremadura, 786; en Galicia, 997; en Madrid, 10.850; en Melilla, 27; en Murcia, 403; en Navarra, 767; en el País Vasco, 2.155; y en La Rioja, 492.

Del total de positivos registrados, Andalucía ha notificado 173.357 casos de coronavirus; Aragón, 64.835; Asturias, 15.583; Baleares, 20.617; Canarias, 18.547; Cantabria, 11.750; Castilla La Mancha, 72.554; Castilla y León, 97.687; Catalunya, 267.218; Ceuta, 2.217; Genralitat Valenciana, 73.151; Extremadura, 23.870; Galicia, 39.740; Madrid, 322.960; Melilla, 3.401; Murcia, 44.511; Navarra, 36.354; País Vasco, 78.589; y La Rioja, 14.277.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público