madridActualizado:
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha sumado 52.386 casos, de las cuales 4.441 corresponden a las registradas en las últimas 24 horas. El total de personas contagiadas en España por coronavirus desde el comienzo de la pandemia en España asciende a 1.381.218.
Con estos nuevos fallecidos, el país alcanza ya los 39.345 muertos y más de 1,3 millones de contagiados por covid desde el inicio de la pandemia, según los datos de Sanidad. Mientras, Madrid sigue estando a la cabeza en número de fallecidos y contagiados por coronavirus.
La incidencia acumulada en los últimos catorce días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 529, frente a 525 del pasado viernes, y Sanidad ha notificado 248.972 casos en los últimos catorce días.
Hasta el momento, un total de 169.621 personas han precisado hospitalización por la covid-19, de las cuales 14.235 han ingresado en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI).
Actualmente, hay en España 21.029 pacientes hospitalizados por coronavirus, que ocupan el 17,28% de las camas; y 3.007 personas ingresadas en UCI, ocupando el 31,76% de las camas.
Fallecidos y positivos registrados por comunidades
De los 39.345 muertos por coronavirus, en Andalucía han fallecido 2.885; en Aragón, 1860; en Asturias, 582; en Baleares, 378; en Canarias, 301; en Cantabria, 264; en Castilla La Mancha, 3.475; en Castilla y León, 3.911; en Catalunya, 7.272; en Ceuta, 33; en la Generalitat Valenciana, 1.907; en Extremadura, 786; en Galicia, 997; en Madrid, 10.850; en Melilla, 27; en Murcia, 403; en Navarra, 767; en el País Vasco, 2.155; y en La Rioja, 492.
Del total de positivos registrados, Andalucía ha notificado 173.357 casos de coronavirus; Aragón, 64.835; Asturias, 15.583; Baleares, 20.617; Canarias, 18.547; Cantabria, 11.750; Castilla La Mancha, 72.554; Castilla y León, 97.687; Catalunya, 267.218; Ceuta, 2.217; Genralitat Valenciana, 73.151; Extremadura, 23.870; Galicia, 39.740; Madrid, 322.960; Melilla, 3.401; Murcia, 44.511; Navarra, 36.354; País Vasco, 78.589; y La Rioja, 14.277.
