CEUTAActualizado:
La Delegación del Gobierno en Ceuta ha decidido prohibir las concentraciones en la ciudad como consecuencia de la crisis migratoria que se ha producido, lo que afecta al mitin que el presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, tenía previsto ofrecer mañana en la ciudad.
El líder nacional de Vox, Santiago Abascal, había anunciado que este lunes volvería a desplazarse a Ceuta para participar en un acto público sobre la frontera en la Plaza de los Reyes, junto al edificio de la Delegación del Gobierno.
A raíz de este anuncio se han ido convocando a través de las redes sociales otras manifestaciones paralelas, entre ellas de algunas asociaciones musulmanas, para boicotear la anunciada por Vox.
Ante esta situación, la Delegación del Gobierno ha anunciado la prohibición de estas concentraciones "ante la posibilidad de que estas movilizaciones supongan un riesgo para la seguridad ciudadana, dada la actual situación de nuestra ciudad", señala en su comunicado.
El ente público sostiene que ante esta coyuntura hay que aunar esfuerzos para recuperar la normalidad y, por tanto, "no es momento de tensar más la situación y crispar la pacífica convivencia de los ceutíes", por lo que ha pedido a la ciudadanía que "actúe con responsabilidad".
