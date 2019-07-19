Público
Drogas En estado crítico una niña de tres años por la ingesta de éxtasis en Ibiza

Una niña de nacionalidad rusa de tres años se encuentra en ingresada en la UCI pediátrica del Hospital Son Espases, en Mallorca, en estado crítico.

Un hospital ibicenco, en una imagen de recurso. / EUROPA PRESS

Una niña de nacionalidad rusa de tres años se encuentra en estado crítico tras ingerir éxtasis en Ibiza.

Los hechos ocurrieron el jueves por la tarde, situación tras la que la menor ingresó en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) del Hospital Can Misses de Ibiza en estado crítico, según han informado fuentes sanitarias.

Al parecer, la menor habría ingerido MDMA y debido a su gravedad fue trasladada en helicóptero a la UCI pediátrica del Hospital Son Espases, en Mallorca, donde permanece ingresada en estado crítico.

La Guardia Civil se ha hecho cargo de la investigación. 

