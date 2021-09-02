Estás leyendo: Solo una cuarta parte de los países cuenta con planes de apoyo a la demencia

Solo una cuarta parte de los países cuenta con planes de apoyo a la demencia

La OMS calcula que más de 55 millones de personas sufren demencia y que esta cifra continuará aumentando hasta alcanzar los 139 millones en 2050.

Vista de las manos de un anciano. EFE

Solo una cuarta parte de los países del mundo cuenta con una política, estrategia o plan nacional de apoyo a las personas con demencia y sus familias, según el Informe sobre la situación mundial de la respuesta de salud pública a la demencia, publicado este jueves por la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS). 

La mitad de estos países se encuentran en Europa y el resto se reparte entre las demás regiones. Sin embargo, incluso en el continente europeo, muchos planes están expirando o ya lo han hecho, lo que, a juicio del organismo, evidencia la necesidad de un compromiso renovado por parte de los gobiernos. 

El informe también señala que el número de personas que viven con demencia está creciendo. En concreto, la OMS calcula que más de 55 millones de personas (el 8,1% de las mujeres y el 5,4% de los hombres mayores de 65 años) viven con demencia, y se cree que esta cifra aumente a 78 millones para 2030 y a 139 millones para 2050. 

La demencia está causada por una serie de enfermedades y lesiones que afectan al cerebro, como la enfermedad de alzheimer o la apoplejía. Además, afecta a la memoria y a otras funciones cognitivas, así como a la capacidad de realizar tareas cotidianas.

