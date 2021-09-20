Los volcanes que siguen activos en España

madridActualizado:
En España la mayor parte de los volcanes están en las islas Canarias y son, además, los únicos que están activos actualmente: Tenerife, La Palma, Lanzarote y Hierro. En otros puntos del territorio nacional encontramos zonas inactivas, como Campos de Calatrava (Ciudad Real), las Islas Columbretes (Castellón), Cofrentes (Valencia), Cabo de Gata (Almería) o La Garrotxa (Girona) hay otros volcanes pero están también están inactivos.
Otras islas como La Palma vivieron su última erupción en octubre de 1971. El volcán Teneguía protagonizó la última erupción terrestre en España. El pasado domingo, después de 50 años, la lava vuelve a resurgir de la mano del volcán Cumbre Vieja, después una semana con miles de seísmos, y está dejando un panorama insólito. Se calcula que un centenar de viviendas han terminado engullidas por las lenguas de lava que avanzan a unos 700 metros por hora.
Aunque parezca muy lejano, en la isla de El Hierro tuvo lugar la última erupción en España. El volcán Tagoro estalló en el sur y bajo el mar el 10 de octubre de 2011. El incidente no trajo desgracias pero se tuvo que evacuar el municipio cercano de La Restinga.
Por su parte, Tenerife, tiene un riesgo mayor de erupción volcánica y acumula cinco erupciones volcánicas desde el siglo XV, siendo la última la Chinyero en 1909. Los expertos geólogos declaran a Canarias 7 que "olvidamos que vivimos en un país con volcanes activos". Además, detectan que el volcán Teide podría comportarse de forma más violenta y destructiva de lo que lo ha hecho Cumbre Vieja.
De todos los volcanes que alberga Lanzarote, el Timanfaya es el único activo. Dicho volcán protagonizó en 1730 la mayor crisis de erupción en Europa, con 2.055 días de erupción continuados.Tanto Fuerteventura como Gran Canaria registran un riesgo menor porque llevan mucho tiempo sin tener erupciones y en La Gomera la actividad volcánica es inexistente.
