El cubo de Rubik cumple 45 años

Fue inventado en 1974 por Ernö Rubik y un icono en los ochenta. Desde entonces, se han vendido más de 350 millones.

El cubo de Rubik cumple 45 años. / REUTERS

Un rompecabezas mecánico tridimensional creado en 1974 por un señor llamado Ernö ha pasado a la historia de la juguetería. El tal Ernö se apellidaba Rubik, por lo que, como cabría esperar, estamos hablando del cubo de Rubik, probablemente el juguete científico más exitoso.

Concebido por el arquitecto para ayudar a sus alumnos a lograr una mejor perspectiva de las tres dimensiones, llegó a convertirse en el juguete más vendido del planeta. Para resolver el problema que plantea el cubo (que todos los cubitos de cada cara sean del mismo color), hacen falta veinte movimientos, aunque algunos han perdido la cuenta de los giros efectuados.

Un colorido icono de los ochenta que (después de haber vendido más de trescientos cincuenta millones de unidades y ser modificado para crear todo tipo de versiones, que trascendieron la forma de cubo) hoy cumple años: en concreto, cuarenta y cinco, unos cuantos menos que su inventor, Ernö Rubik.

