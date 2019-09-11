Unos 25.246 alumnos no han asistido este miércoles a los centros educativos a causa de la suspensión de clases decidida por una decena de ayuntamientos de las provincias de Castellón y Valencia ante la Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos de la Atmósfera (DANA).
Según los datos facilitados por la Conselleria de Educación y actualizados a las 12.30, la mayoría de las localidades que han cancelado la actividad en las aulas se encuentran en la provincia de Castellón.
En concreto, se trata de Benicàssim, Bejís, Borriana, Borriol, Peníscola, Santa Magdalena de Pulpis, Sant Jordi, Vila-real y Vinaròs. El balance en estos nueve municipios es de 23.127 escolares sin clase.
Por lo que respecta a la provincia de València, la población de Alginet ha suspendido las clases, con un total de 2.119 afectados, detallan las mismas fuentes.
La Generalitat Valenciana convocará esta tarde al Centro de Coordinación Operativa Integrada (Cecopi) para coordinar a todas las instituciones ante el temporal.
