Sanidad comunica 4.440 nuevos contagios y 72 fallecidos.

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado este viernes, con datos aportados por las comunidades autónomas, 4.440 nuevos casos de coronavirus, de los 1.940 que han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 2.090 registrados el jueves, lo que eleva a 4.907.461 la cifra total de personas contagiadas de covid-19 desde el inicio de la pandemia.

Respecto a la incidencia media actual de contagios en España en los últimos 14 días, el informe muestra que sigue reduciéndose, situándose en los 131,30 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes, en comparación con los 140,43 notificados el jueves por el departamento dirigido por Carolina Darias.

En cuanto a los fallecidos por covid-19, se han notificado 72 más, de los cuales 263 se han registrado en la última semana. Esto hace que la cifra global de muertos por coronavirus en España se eleve a las 85.290 personas.

