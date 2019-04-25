Según el estudio U-Ranking 2019 elaborado por la Fundación BBVA, el porcentaje de abandono universitario lo encabeza la Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia (UNED), donde más del 50% de sus estudiantes acaba abandonando sus estudios.
Los datos son alarmantes. Según el informe, uno de cada tres alumnos no finalizan el grado universitario que iniciaron. En total, 125.000 estudiantes renuncia a terminar la carrera pese a haber avanzado uno o varios cursos. En concreto, el informe analiza la evolución de los alumnos que se matricularon durante el curso 2012/2013 en un total de 62 universidades españolas. Los datos arrojados por el informe sitúan en un 27,4% la tasa de abandono, siendo la tasa más elevada en la universidad pública que en la privada, donde el porcentaje se reduce al 19,8%.
Según informa la Cadena Cope, en esta decisión influyen multitud de factores, entre ellos, fallos en la orientación, falta de formación, mal diseño de los planes de estudio, falta de calidad en el profesorado, baja capacidad, esfuerzo o motivación de los estudiantes.
Un abandono del que tampoco se salvan las carreras con alta demanda, entre las que destacan las Ingenierías, las Matemáticas, Estadística, Físicas y Geológicas, en las que además de una gran demanda, también hay una alta tasa de abandono. Seguidas estarían las carreras del ámbito de las Artes, Ciencias y Humanidades en las que se registra la mayor tasa de renuncia en las ramas jurídicas.
Por contra, las carreras vocacionales o con altas notas de corte como las Ciencias de la Salud se encuentran entre las carreras con menor abandono, cuya cifra se sitúa en el 15%.
