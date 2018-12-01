Público
Decenas de madrileños piden frente al Ayuntamiento el fin de los circos con animales

Los congregados han instado a la alcaldesa a que dé explicaciones sobre por qué no ha impedido las instalaciones de circos con animales en la ciudad, tal y como "se comprometió en 2017 el Gobierno municipal".

Foto de la concentración para pedir el fin de los circos con animales.- PACMA

Bajo el lema 'Termina la función, no todos vuelven a casa', decenas de madrileños se han congregado frente al Ayuntamiento de Madrid para exigir a Manuela Carmena que cumpla con su promesa de impedir que operen en la capital circos con animales.

La reivindicación, que tuvo su inicio a las 12 horas de este sábado, trata de instar a la alcaldesa a que dé explicaciones sobre por qué no ha impedido las instalaciones de circos con animales en la ciudad, tal y como "se comprometió en 2017 el Gobierno municipal".

De esta forma, los congregados han querido exigir tanto a la primera edil como a todo el Gobierno municipal, que "aclaren públicamente si están o no comprometidos con los derechos de los animales y si están dispuestos a llevar adelante la propuesta anunciada".

