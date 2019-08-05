Público
Denuncian a 75 constructoras por exponer a sus trabajadores a altas temperaturas en Andalucía

El mayor número de denuncias se interponen en Sevilla. La jornada intensiva, de las 7.30 horas hasta las 14:30 horas, no se llega a cumplir.

Obras para asfaltar una calle en Málaga, en una imagen de archivo. / EUROPA PRESS

Los sindicatos han denunciado a 75 constructoras ante la Inspección de Trabajo por exponer a sus trabajadores a altas temperaturas en Andalucía en 2019. Así lo recoge El País, que plasma que el mayor número de denuncias se interponen en Sevilla (46).

Le sigue Córdoba, en donde se han denunciado a 11 empresas, mientras que en Málaga se recogen siete. En Cádiz se han interpuesto cinco, seguida de Granada con cuatro reclamaciones y tres en Jaén. 

Desde 2008, el sector de la construcción en esta comunidad en verano debe desempeñar una jornada intensiva (desde las 7.30 horas hasta las 14:30). Sin embargo, esta normativa no se llega a ejecutar. Incumplimientos que han provocado denuncias a más de 600 empresas en la última década.

