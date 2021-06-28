Estás leyendo: Denuncian la escala de un submarino nuclear estadounidense en Gibraltar

Medio ambiente Denuncian la escala de un submarino nuclear estadounidense en Gibraltar

Verdemar Ecologistas en Acción denuncia una vez más la presencia de estas "bombas flotantes" en la bahía de Algeciras por el peligro que conlleva para la población.

Foto de archivo. El Peñón de Gibraltar. EFE
Foto de archivo. El Peñón de Gibraltar. EFE.

Algeciras

Verdemar Ecologistas en Acción del Campo de Gibraltar ha denunciado la presencia de un submarino de propulsión nuclear de la Armada de Estados Unidos en la base naval de Gibraltar y la posible afección a la bahía de Algeciras (Cádiz).

Fuentes del colectivo ecologista explican que se trata del USS Maryland, submarino de la clase Ohio de la Armada estadounidense.

La entidad denuncia una vez más la presencia de estas "bombas flotantes" en la bahía de Algeciras por el peligro que conlleva para la población.

Del mismo modo denuncian la carencia de un plan de emergencia nuclear para las localidades de la zona.

El buque entró en servicio el 13 de junio de 1992 y es el decimotercer submarino de la clase Ohio de la flota estadounidense.

