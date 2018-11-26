Una mujer de 65 años se ha suicidado tirándose al vacío por la ventana de su casa justo en el momento en el que iban a desahuciarla, han informado fuentes de la Policía Municipal de Madrid.
Los hechos han tenido lugar poco antes de las 11 horas del lunes en un quinto piso de un edificio situado en el número 1 de la calle Ramiro II, en Chamberí. Minutos antes habían llegado al lugar una comisión judicial con el correspondiente requerimiento judicial, acompañada por agentes de la Policía Municipal, para materializar el desalojo de una vivienda por impagos del alquiler.
Se desconocen aún las mensualidades a las que la inquilina no pudo hacer frente, pero según la ultima última ley hipotecaria aprobada en el Congreso, tienen que ser como mínimo 12 meses.
La inquilina no atendió a las llamadas de los trabajadores públicos ni les abrió. Pero poco después la mujer se precipitó al vacío por la ventana de su vivienda, recibiendo un fuerte impacto contra el suelo. Hasta el lugar acudió una ambulancia del Samur-Protección Civil, que intentó reanimar a la víctima sin conseguirlo, que se encontraba en parada cardiorrespiratoria, han confirmado fuentes de Emergencias Madrid.
Los sanitarios han montado un hospital de campaña en la calle para proteger la intimidad de la mujer hasta que tras la llegada del juez han procedido al levantamiento del cadáver. La inquilina llevaba cuatro años viviendo en el piso. La Policía Municipal ha trasladado las diligencias del caso a la comisaría de la Policía Nacional de Chamberí.
Este suceso sigue la estela del que ocurrió el pasado junio en la localidad catalana de Cornellà de Llobregat cuando Jordi Rodríguez, de 45 años, también saltó de su piso al vacío cuando le iban a desahuciar. En este caso, fue el extinto Banco Popular quien ordenó el desahucio al estar 14 meses sin pagar el alquiler, lo que derivó en concentraciones en diferentes sucursales por parte de la Plataforma de Afectados por la Hipoteca (PAH) para denunciar el suicidio bajo el lema "no son suicidios, son asesinatos".
Desde algunos perfiles en Twitter de diversas Plataformas de Afectados por la Hipoteca (PAH) ya han denunciado el suceso apremiando al Gobierno para aprobar la ley propuesta desde la PAH.
De nuevo, tenemos que hablar de vidas en juego. Cada día que pasa sin que se legisle #LaLeydeLaPAh supone más riesgo para miles de personas https://t.co/vIWZo2gRlB— Afectadas por la hipoteca (@LA_PAH) 26 de noviembre de 2018
#NoSonSuicidiosSonAsesinatos que se ejecutan mientras @PPopular @CiudadanosCs bloquean el debate de la #LeyViviendaPAH @PSOE solo se preocupa de reformas en beneficio de la banca y el resto de grupos parlamentarios no tienen prisa en redactar las enmiendas a nuestra Ley— PAH Barcelona (@PAH_BCN) 26 de noviembre de 2018
