Vivienda Los desahucios en Barcelona bajan un 23% desde que está Colau de alcaldesa

Desde la llegada de Colau a la Alcaldía, ha habido unos 10.700 casos de desahucio: 3.098 desahucios en el 2015, 2.691 en el 2016, 2.519 en el 2017 y 2.381 en el 2018. En el resto de Catalunya, los desalojos se redujeron un 7,22%

Ada Colau, el día de su toma de posesión tras las elecciones del 26 de mayo. (SUSANNA SÁEZ | EFE)

La nueva concejala de Vivienda del Ayuntamiento Barcelona, Lucía Martín, se presentó ante la prensa el pasado viernes para anunciar que por primera vez el Ayuntamiento ha expropiado el derecho de uso de una vivienda vacía. Martín, diputada en el Congreso en la anterior legislatura, también aprovechó la ocasión para explicar que, de acuerdo con los datos las últimas cifras del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) los desahucios bajaron un 23,1% en la capital catalana entre 2015 y 2018, es decir desde la llegada de Ada Colau a la Alcaldía. 

Martín desgajó los datos de la ciudad de Barcelona del resto de Catalunya, donde en el mismo período de tiempo los desahucios sólo bajaron el 7,22%. 

En total, en Barcelona hubo unos 10.700 casos de desahucio entre 2015 y 2018: 3.098 desahucios en el 2015, 2.691 en el 2016, 2.519 en el 2017 y 2.381 en el 2018

Martín, como la alcaldesa Ada Colau, una de las impulsoras de la PAH, ofreció dos razones para este significativo descenso: la fortaleza de los movimientos sociales en la ciudad y el papel de Unidad contra la exclusión residencial (Ucer) creada por el Ayuntamiento barcelonés al llegar Colau. Esta unidad atendió a 2.270 familias en 2018. Según datos del consistorio, una "solución definitiva", el 92% de los atendidos encontraron una "solución definitiva". De estos, solo un 12%, pudieron  quedarse en su vivienda, pactando un alquiler social con el propietario.

