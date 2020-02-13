Desalojan la sede de Amazon en Madrid por una falsa amenaza de bomba 

madrdidActualizado:
La Policía Nacional ha desalojado las oficinas centrales de la empresa Amazon y de otras instaladas en el mismo edificio por un aviso de bomba, que resultó ser falsa.
Una llamada a Amazon a las 10.40 horas alertó de un artefacto explosivo en las instalaciones, ubicadas en el número 5 de la calle de Ramírez de Prado, en el distrito madrileño de Arganzuela.
Inmediatamente, la Policía evacuó a los trabajadores de las diferentes oficinas mientras supervisa el edificio con efectivos de diversas unidades, entre ellas la de los Tedax, especializados en la desactivación de explosivos.
(Habrá ampliación)
