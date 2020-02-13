Estás leyendo: Desalojan la sede de Amazon en Madrid por una falsa amenaza de bomba

Desalojan la sede de Amazon en Madrid por una falsa amenaza de bomba 

Una llamada a Amazon a las 10.40 horas alertó de un artefacto explosivo en las instalaciones.

30/01/2020 - Un paquete de Amazon, en una imagen de archivo. / EFE
Un paquete de Amazon, en una imagen de archivo. / EFE

30/01/2020

público / efe

La Policía Nacional ha desalojado las oficinas centrales de la empresa Amazon y de otras instaladas en el mismo edificio por un aviso de bomba, que resultó ser falsa.

Una llamada a Amazon a las 10.40 horas alertó de un artefacto explosivo en las instalaciones, ubicadas en el número 5 de la calle de Ramírez de Prado, en el distrito madrileño de Arganzuela.

Inmediatamente, la Policía evacuó a los trabajadores de las diferentes oficinas mientras supervisa el edificio con efectivos de diversas unidades, entre ellas la de los Tedax, especializados en la desactivación de explosivos.

