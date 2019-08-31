Desaparecida la medallista olímpica Blanca Fernández Ochoa

La esquiadora y medallista olímpica Blanca Fernandez Ochoa ha desaparecido en Aravaca (Madrid), según ha informado la Policía Nacional este sábado.
A través de su cuenta de Twitter, el cuerpo policial ha pedido "máxima difusión" y ha informado de que fue vista por última vez el pasado día 23 y que viajaba en un Mercedes clase A de color negro, matrícula 0213CKD. El coche lleva una camiseta con la bandera de Canadá en asiento conductor.
La Policía incluye en su mensaje los teléfonos 608367251 y el 091 para recibir posible información al respecto
🚩MÁXIMA DIFUSIÓN. Blanca Fernández Ochoa ha desaparecido en Aravaca #Madrid. Vista por última vez el 23/08/19, viaja en Mercedes clase A de color negro, 0213CKD. El coche lleva una camiseta con la bandera de Canadá en asiento conductor. Si tienes información: 📞608367251 /091 pic.twitter.com/TyvwnXRV8N— Policía Nacional (@policia) August 31, 2019
La primera mujer española en conseguir una medalla olímpica en unos Juegos de Invierno, nació en Madrid el 22 de abril de 1963 y es madre de dos hijos, Olivia Fresneda, que es jugadora de Rugby, y de David Fresneda.
El hermano mayor de Blanca, Francisco, logró el oro olímpico en Sapporo '72, falleció en 2006.
Durante su carrera deportiva, Blanca Fernández Ochoa ganó cuatro pruebas de la Copa del Mundo, aunque su mayor logro fue en los Juegos Olímpicos de invierno celebrados en Albertville (Francia), en febrero de 1992, en los que ocupó la duodécima plaza en el gigante y logró el bronce olímpico en el eslalon, la primera medalla conseguida por una española en esta competición .
Fernández Ochoa ha recibido varios importantes galardones del Consejo Superior de Deportes: en 1983 y 1988 el premio Reina Sofía a la mejor deportista nacional, y en 1981 el "Joaquín Blume" (para deportistas menores de 22 años). En diciembre de 1994 le fue concedida la Medalla de Oro de la Real Orden del Mérito Deportivo.
