Desaparecidos en la montaña Rescatan una familia con un niño de seis años perdida en el monte en Cantabria

Ninguno de los desaparecidos ha requerido de atención hospitalaria, a pesar de que estuvieron toda la noche a la intemperie.

Imagen del rescate de una familia perdida en una ruta de montaña en Cantabria.
Imagen del rescate de una familia perdida en una ruta de montaña en Cantabria. Guardia Civil

Santander

Actualizado:

EFE

Los equipos de rescate han localizado en la madrugada de este viernes a una familia, con un niño de seis años, que se había perdido mientras realizaba una ruta de Linto, entre Arredondo y San Roque de Riomiera, y que ha aparecido en buen estado a pesar de permanecer gran parte de la noche a la intemperie con frío y nieve.

El Centro de Atención de Emergencias 112 del Gobierno de Cantabria recibió a las 19.00 horas de ayer el aviso y puso en marcha un dispositivo para buscar a esta familia procedente de Madrid compuesta por un niño de 6 años, un joven de 17 años, y tres adultos (una mujer y dos hombres).

Los equipos de rescate, integrados por efectivos del Gobierno de Cantabria, el GREIM de la Guardia Civil y Cruz Roja, iniciaron la búsqueda que se complicó con la llegada de la noche, la niebla y las condiciones del monte.

El Gobierno de Cantabria instaló un puesto de mando avanzado en la localidad de Ajanedo para la coordinación del rescate.

Los efectivos iniciaron la búsqueda divididos en grupos y finalmente uno de ellos, sobre las 3 de la madrugada, encontró a las personas desaparecidas, a las que proporcionaron ropa seca para evitar la hipotermia y recibieron una primera asistencia médica.

Posteriormente, acompañados por los equipos de rescate, comenzaron el camino de vuelta hasta llegar al puesto de mando avanzado de Ajanedo, sin que ninguno de ellos necesitase traslado a un centro sanitario.

