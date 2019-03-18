Desarticulada una red que vendía compuestos nutricionales adulterados con medicamentos

La Policía y la Agencia Tributaria han desarticulado un grupo que vendía a través de internet compuestos nutricionales adulterados con medicamentos potencialmente perjudiciales para la salud, en una operación que se ha saldado con 18 detenidos y casi 400.000 dosis intervenidas.
Los productos "nutricionales" que vendía esta red procedían de China, se distribuían por vía postal a clientes de España, Francia, Alemania, Italia y el Reino Unido y estaban adulterados con tadalafilo y sildenafilo, dos medicamentos contra la disfunción eréctil que no se mencionaban en su composición y que pueden resultar peligrosos para personas susceptibles de padecer reacciones adversas al consumo de inhibidores de la enzima fosfodiesterasa-5.
Se han realizado 19 registros, donde se han incautado 50.000 euros en efectivo
Este grupo operaba desde la isla de Tenerife, aunque tenía en Elche (Alicante) su centro logístico para el almacenamiento y distribución de los envíos, según informan la Policía y el Ministerio de Hacienda en un comunicado conjunto.
En la operación, se han realizado 19 registros, con el resultado de 18 detenciones: once en la provincia de Santa Cruz de Tenerife, cinco en Alicante, una en Las Palmas y otra en Granada. Además de las casi 400.000 píldoras requisadas, los agentes se han incautado en esos registros de 50.000 euros en efectivo, 27 teléfonos móviles y 22 ordenadores portátiles.
Complementos nutricionales
Las autoridades comenzaron a investigar a este grupo al tener conocimiento de la existencia de una página web que comercializaba medicamentos ilegales, camuflados bajo la apariencia de complementos nutricionales y con diferentes marcas.
Con la colaboración de la Agencia Española de Consumo, Seguridad Alimentaria y Nutrición (Aecosan), se averiguó que la venta del producto la realizaba una persona desde Santa Cruz de Tenerife. La Policía y la Agencia Tributaria descubrieron después que ese individuo ofrecía, además, "otros productos de idénticas características en diferentes páginas web".
"Tras varias pesquisas los agentes averiguaron que la red tenía su centro neurálgico en Tenerife, donde residía la cúpula pseudoempresarial y desde donde controlaban a través de páginas web, un negocio ilegal de elevados beneficios", añade el comunicado.
La Policía subraya que este grupo no solo vendía productos ilegales, sino "con un elevado riesgo para la salud" de los consumidores por las combinaciones y principios activos no declarados que contenían las píldoras.
