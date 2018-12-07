Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Desconvocada la huelga de los MIR de Urgencias del Hospital 12 de Octubre tras alcanzar un acuerdo

Los Médicos Internos Residentes (MIR) pedían una mayor supervisión en su labor y criticaban la sobrecarga de trabajo por falta de plantilla.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Médicos Internos Residentes (MIR) del Hospital 12 de Octubre han reclamado unas 'Urgencias dignas' durante una concentración que ha dado inicio a la huelga indefinida. / EUROPA PRESS

Médicos Internos Residentes (MIR) del Hospital 12 de Octubre han reclamado unas "Urgencias dignas" durante una concentración que ha dado inicio a la huelga indefinida. / EUROPA PRESS

Los médicos internos residentes del Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre han desconvocado la huelga que llevaba activa desde ocho días tras alcanzar un acuerdo con la Dirección del centro.

Según ha informado el hospital en un comunicado, desde la Dirección se han entregado a los residentes dos documentos. Por un lado, el Protocolo de Supervisión de Médicos Internos Residentes en Urgencias Generales del Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre, aprobado por la Comisión de Docencia del Centro el día 26 de noviembre de 2018 y consensuado con la Dirección para su aplicación y revisión periódica.

Por otro, el dimensionamiento de efectivos del Plan Funcional 2016-2019 del Servicio de Urgencias Generales del Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre, de junio de 2018, que en la definición y diseño del modelo de atención contempla los requerimientos formativos y de supervisión de los médicos residentes, acordando adelantar la segunda fase de la incorporación de efectivos previstos para el turno de noche antes de la finalización del año.

El resto de medidas acordadas, se llevarán a cabo desde los grupos de trabajo específicos de la Comisión de Docencia del centro, en la que están representados los propios médicos residentes, los médicos de plantilla del Servicio de Urgencias y la Dirección del Hospital.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad