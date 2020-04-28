Estás leyendo: Los cines y teatros reabrirán en la fase dos de la desescalada, como pronto la última semana de mayo

Los cines y teatros reabrirán en la fase dos de la desescalada, como pronto la última semana de mayo

El Ejecutivo permitirá en este segundo tramo de la vuelta a la "nueva normalidad" la entrada a museos, aunque solo a un tercio de su capacidad y espectáculos culturales al aire libre que congreguen a un máximo de 400 personas, siempre y cuando estén sentadas. 

Cartelera de los cines Capitol en Madrid. EFE/Archivo
madrid

europa press

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciado este martes 28 de abril que los cines, teatros, auditorios y espacios similares podrán reabrir durante la fase 2 del plan de desescalada del Ejecutivo por la crisis del coronavirus, que no se podría dar antes de la última semana del mes de mayo, y se hará con butaca preasignada y limitación de aforo de un tercio. Cada provincia entrará en esta fase en función de su evolución ante la pandemia.

Tal y como ha detallado Sánchez, esa fase 2 será la intermedia dentro del plan de salida y se alcanzará "si se cumplen condiciones y marcadores indicados". En el caso del ocio y la cultura, incluidos en la citada fase, además de los cines y teatros también se ha referido a otros sectores.

Así, en esta fase serán posibles visitas a monumentos y otros equipamientos culturales como salas de exposiciones y de conferencias, con un tercio de su aforo habitual.

También se podrán celebrar los actos y espectáculos culturales de menos de 50 personas en lugares cerrados, con un tercio de aforo, y si es al aire libre serán posibles cuando congreguen a menos de 400 personas, siempre y cuando sea sentado.

Cada fase tendrá un periodo medio de dos semanas y el lunes 11 de mayo, todas las provincias que cumplan los requisitos del panel pasarán a la fase 1. A partir de ahí, quincenalmente se evaluará el cumplimiento de marcadores, tal y como ha explicado Sánchez.

