La Patrulla del Seprona de la Guardia Civil de Corcubión (A Coruña), en colaboración con Policía Local de Fisterra, ha procedido a la detención de una mujer por un delito de maltrato animal con resultado de muerte tras el fallecimiento de un perro ahorcado.
Según ha informado el Instituto Armado, los hechos sucedieron después de que una pareja de policías locales se pusiera en contacto con la Guardia Civil para comunicarle el descubrimiento de un perro ahorcado en el patio trasero de una vivienda.
Por todo ello, han relatado las mismas fuentes, se activó a la unidad de Paprona, que ha sido la que ha procedido a la detención de la propietaria del animal fallecido.
La Benemérita ha concretado que esta misma persona contaba con "otros seis perros viviendo bajo unas condiciones deplorables", que según han destacado las mismas fuentes, "hacían peligrar la vida de los animales".
Por todo ello, y según la Ley 4/2017 de protección y bienestar animal de los animales de compañía, se procedió a la retirada cautelar de los canes.
Las diligencias instruidas en relación con estos hechos han sido remitidas al Juzgado de Instrucción número 2 de Corcubión.
