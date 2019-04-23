Detenido tras apuñalar a una mujer y herir a un hombre que trató de auxiliarla en el aeropuerto de Barajas

Un hombre con más de una decena de detenciones previas ha sido detenido esta madrugada tras apuñalar en la oreja a una mujer en la terminal 1 del Aeropuerto de Adolfo Suárez-Madrid Barajas, y herir también con un cuchillo a un hombre que trató de auxiliar a la víctima.
Según ha informado una portavoz de la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Madrid, esta madrugada, sobre las 4:45 horas, los agentes se encontraron en la zona de salidas de la T-1 a un hombre que empuñaba un cuchillo sobre el cuello de otro que se encontraba tirado en el suelo.
Además, en las inmediaciones se hallaba una mujer sangrando por la oreja, con una herida leve. Los agentes consiguieron reducir al individuo que llevaba el cuchillo y le detuvieron. Mientras, según los testimonios, todo apunta a que el hombre herido en el suelo había tratado de defender a la víctima, que según dijo, fue atacada "de forma sorpresiva" por el detenido. Ambas víctimas fueron trasladadas al Hospital Ramón y Cajal para ser atendidas.
El detenido cuenta con once detenciones anteriores y varias ordenes de alejamiento. La Policía Nacional está investigando ahora los hechos.
