Detenido por dar patadas y puñetazos a un celador que le recriminó que fumara dentro de un hospital de Alicante

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido a un hombre de 32 años por presuntamente agredir con patadas y puñetazos a un celador del Hospital General de Alicante que le recriminó que estuviera fumando en el interior de la zona del Servicio de Urgencias Pediátricas del centro.
Los hechos tuvieron lugar a primera hora del día 3 de julio, cuando en la zona del Servicio de Urgencias Pediátricas un celador recriminaba a un hombre que estaba fumando en el interior del hospital que estaba terminantemente prohibido fumar en las instalaciones, según han explicado las fuerzas de seguridad en un comunicado.
El ahora detenido, al parecer, comenzó a golpear el mobiliario del centro para, posteriormente, arremeter contra el trabajador, al que supuestamente propinó patadas y puñetazos. Tuvo que intervenir el personal sanitario para que cesara la agresión. Además, el celador precisó asistencia en el Servicio de Urgencias del mismo hospital.
Los agentes identificaron al sospechoso, lo localizaron y lo arrestaron el 8 de julio, como presunto autor de un delito de atentado a funcionario público. El hombre, al que le constan 74 detenciones policiales, fue puesto a disposición del Juzgado de Instrucción número cuatro de Alicante.
