Detenido un ex cura en Gijón por tráfico de drogas y corrupción de menores

El hombre fue expulsado hace unos años del estado clerical por supuestos abusos sexuales a menores.

Foto de archivo de un agente de la Policía Nacional.

Un ex cura a sido detenido este jueves en Gijón acusado de corrupción de menores y tráfico de drogas. Se ha dictado secreto de sumario sobre el caso. 

La investigación policial comenzó por las llamadas de alerta de algunos vecinos, residentes en la calle Donato Argüelles, de Gijón, que informaban de actitudes no adecuadas, "con trasiego de mucha gente". Según informa El Comercio, los vecinos aseguran que un gran número de jóvenes "entraban y salían a todas horas y causaban desperfectos".

El delito de corrupción de menores se encuentra tipificado en el artículo 183 del Código Penal, definido como el delito de aquel que, "con fines sexuales, determine a un menor de dieciséis años a participar en un comportamiento de naturaleza sexual, o le haga presenciar actos de carácter sexual", la pena por este tipo de delito varía de seis meses a dos años.

Tras ser arrestado, el detenido ha sido trasladado a dependencias policiales, en las que permanecerá hasta que pase a disposición judicial, probablemente este sábado o domingo. El detenido fue expulsado hace unos años del estado clerical por supuestos abusos sexuales a menores, si bien esto no se llegó a demostrar.

