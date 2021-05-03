Estás leyendo: Detenido un hombre por maltrato animal tras dar una paliza a una perra

Público
Público

Detenido un hombre por maltrato animal tras dar una paliza a una perra

Dos mujeres fueron testigos de la brutal paliza que una perra recibió en plena calle, e inmediatamente lo pusieron en conocimiento de una clínica cercana que se hizo cargo del can.

Un agente de la Policía Nacional en una foto de archivo.
Un agente de la Policía Nacional en una foto de archivo. Europa Press

Actualizado:

Servimedia

La Policía Nacional detuvo el pasado 30 de abril a un hombre por un delito de maltrato animal tras dar una paliza a una perra en la calle. Según informó este lunes la Policía Nacional, los hechos tuvieron lugar en la calle Fray Ceferino de Oviedo (Asturias) cuando dos mujeres fueron testigos de la brutal paliza que una perra recibió en plena calle, e inmediatamente lo pusieron en conocimiento de una clínica cercana que tomó cartas en el asunto haciéndose cargo de la perra.

En el primer análisis efectuado al can observaron que presentaba un cuadro lamentable: abundante sangrado vaginal por infección de útero ya avanzada, posibles fracturas en patas, sangrado de boca y nariz, además de encontrarse en un estado de ansiedad y taquicardia evidente.

Finalmente el propietario fue detenido por los funcionarios encargados de la investigación y puesto a disposición de la Autoridad Judicial, quien decretó su libertad con cargos a la espera de juicio.

Desde la Jefatura Superior de Policía recuerdan "la enorme responsabilidad que genera el cuidado de un animal y las consecuencias penales que pueden derivarse del incumplimiento del mismo, tal y como recoge el artículo 337 de Código Penal en su tipo básico, castigándose con pena de tres meses y un día a un año de prisión, el que maltrate injustificadamente a un animal doméstico o amansado, causándole la muerte o lesiones que menoscaben gravemente su salud".

Los agentes agradecen "la colaboración ciudadana y la concienciación frente a este tipo de conductas que demuestran la mayoría de la población, quienes como en este caso inmediatamente alertan de cualquier tipo de maltrato animal".

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público