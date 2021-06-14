Detenido un hombre por la muerte de una joven de Ourense asesinada en 2020

madrid
La Policía Nacional ha procedido a la detención de un hombre por su presunta relación con la muerte de Nerea Añel, la joven orensana de 26 años cuyo cuerpo fue encontrado sin vida y con signos de violencia el año pasado en la localidad orensana de Barbadás.
La joven fue vista por última vez a finales de enero de 2020 en el barrio orensano de Covadonga, aunque la familia denunció su desaparición a inicios del mes de febrero.
Su familia la había visto por última vez el día de Reyes y el pasado mes de febrero se llevó a cabo un rastreo con perros de la Policía Nacional en las inmediaciones de un motel en Barbadás, donde había sido vista la chica. El cuerpo se encontraba a unos 400 metros de ese emplazamiento.
Después de meses de búsqueda, el cuerpo fue localizado en septiembre del año pasado por dos senderistas que caminaban en el lugar de Os Muíños, un pueblo abandonado de Barbadás.
La investigación descartó entonces la muerte por causas naturales y confirmó indicios de violencia en el fallecimiento de la joven.
La Policía Nacional trata de esclarecer la posible existencia de un caso de violencia de género detrás de la muerte de la joven. En este momento, el caso se encuentra bajo secreto de sumario, a cargo del juzgado de Instrucción número tres de Ourense.
