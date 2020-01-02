Público
Detenido un joven acusado de matar a otro en Nochevieja en Murcia

La investigación continúa abierta y previsiblemente se agotará el plazo legal antes de que pase a disposición judicial el detenido en las próximas horas.

Imagen de archivo de un coche de Policía. EFE/ Fernando Villar

Un joven ha sido detenido en Murcia acusado de la muerte a puñaladas de otro en la zona de ocio de Atalayas en esta Nochevieja, informó a Efe un portavoz de la Policía Nacional.

La investigación continúa abierta y previsiblemente se agotará el plazo legal antes de que pase a disposición judicial el detenido en las próximas horas, añadieron las fuentes.

El fallecido, de 30 años, natural de Ecuador y nacionalizado español, se encontraba en una conocida discoteca cuando de madrugada se produjo una pelea en la que resultó herido por arma blanca en la puerta del local en circunstancias que están siendo investigadas.

Una llamada al teléfono único de emergencias 112 de la Región de Murcia tras el incidente activó la unidad medicalizada de emergencias que acudió al lugar para el traslado del herido al hospital Reina Sofía de Murcia, donde ingresó en estado muy grave con heridas en el abdomen, sufriendo parada cardiorrespiratoria sin que los intentos de reanimación que se le practicaron pudieran salvarle la vida.

Se investiga la muerte de un hombre en Lorca

Por otra parte, la Policía Nacional investiga las circunstancias en las que se produjo la muerte de un hombre en una calle de Lorca durante la tarde de fin de año.

Fuentes municipales han indicado que los servicios de emergencia recibieron un aviso sobre las 8 de la tarde del día 31 indicando la presencia de varón inconsciente en la vía pública .Los hechos ocurrieron en la avenida de Europa y cuando llegaron los servicios de emergencia sólo pudieron certificar la muerte del hombre, de unos 30 años.

El cuerpo no presentaba signos de violencia y será la autopsia la que determine las causas de la muerte, que se produjo en una zona de elevado tránsito de esta avenida, junto a un bar. 

