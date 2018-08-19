La Guardia Civil ha detenido a un hombre que supuestamente mató a su mujer de dos disparos en Cabana de Bergantiños (A Coruña), han informado fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Galicia.
El suceso se produjo poco antes de las 18.00 horas en Tras de Agra, en el citado municipio gallego, desde donde alertaron al 112 de que la mujer había recibido dos disparos con un arma de fuego.
Al parecer fue su marido —con el que estaba en trámites de divorcio— el causante de la muerte de la víctima, de cincuenta años y madre de los dos hijos de ambos.
El hombre fue detenido por la Guardia Civil y se determinará si se trata de un caso de violencia machista, aunque los primeros indicios apuntan a que ha sido un caso de este tipo.
